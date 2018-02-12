Seed Savers Exchange Order

For someone who really didn’t need any more seeds, I sure got a lot more seeds!

I actually went to SSE just to peruse their flower and herb offerings, but then of course I had to check out their tomatoes and by that point all my self-control was out the window.

Flower, ‘Kiss-Me-Over-The-Garden-Gate’ It was the name alone that drew me to this flower; it conjures up beautiful pastoral images of young love. I’ve never seen this flower in person, but the pictures of it’s graceful drooping habit on the internet took my breath away. I’m going to plant this around the house and on the north end of the vegetable garden fence, so I can see it from the kitchen windows.

Flower, 'Night Scented Tobacco' I grew this flower when I lived in Roseburg, and loved it! The smell is absolutely intoxicating! Also, hummingbirds love this flower!

Flower, 'Zebrina (Cottage Mallow)' My mom grows this gorgeous flower. It's a little reminiscent of hollyhock, but much less orderly. Very cottage-garden. I collected some seeds from her plants last year, but I wanted more, more, more! So I got more.

Flower, 'Moonflower' Another fragrant night bloomer. I want to grow this on our porch, so that I can sit there on a summer evening and just be enveloped by the perfume smell. There's also a bush version of this plant that I'd like to find.

Carrot, 'Scarlet Nantes' My favorite carrot. I decided to buy it from SSE instead of Ed Hume because there were more seeds per packet for the same price. Scarlet Nantes always does well for me, and the taste is perfectly carroty.

Cucumber, 'Snow's Fancy Pickling' I'm still looking for a good pickling cucumber. I've tried a few different kinds, but haven't been 100% pleased with any of them. So Snow's Fancy Pickling gets a go this year, and I'm going to try growing them in the greenhouse as well as outside, to see if that makes a difference.

Tomato, 'Wapsipinicon Peach' This is a fuzzy tomato. When I asked Jasper if he wanted to try a fuzzy tomato, he said no. But I think he didn't mean it. Who doesn't want to try a fuzzy tomato?! Plus, it won a taste award. So there.

Tomato, 'Paul Robeson' This is said to be one of the best tasting tomatoes out there. A lot of the new bi-colored tomatoes being developed are measured against this heirloom for taste. So of course I had to try it.

Tomato, 'Amish Paste' Last year, I had high hopes for my San Marzano tomatoes. Those hopes were dashed. The San Marzano tomatoes were the worst performers of the bunch. If I had been depending on just those to make my year's worth of tomato sauce, I would have been out of luck. So I'm trying these this year. The Amish know what they're doing. I hope their tomato does, too.

And completely unexpectedly, SSE sent me a free seed packet, too! They didn’t the last time I ordered from them, but that was a couple years ago. I imagine I’m not the only person who likes getting free seeds. It’s a good practice, seed companies! The packet I got was Dester tomatoes, which I’m excited to try. This variety has also won lots of taste tests and has lots of good reviews online. The only thing I’m worried about is that it is a rather large tomato. Hopefully it will do well in the greenhouse, but typically our growing season isn’t hot or long enough for big tomato fruits to mature. We shall see.

I have one more order to share with you that will round out my seeds for this year. And then it’s time to get growing!

