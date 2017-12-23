Happy Winter Days

The solstice passed this week, and we are finally, officially, in winter.

Although, really, it’s felt like winter for months now.

Living in what amounts to a temperate rain forest, one doesn’t really get seasons as it were. One gets mild fluctuations. In September or October it gets a little cooler than it used to be and it rains a little more, and in May or June it gets a little warmer and drier again. That’s about it.

The morning of the solstice surprised us all though, and we woke up to temperatures below freezing and everything brilliantly, dazzlingly crusted over with ice!

The girls, who have absolutely no idea what real snow is, thought it was wonderful. We were having a White Christmas for sure! They even threw some frosty clumps of grass at me and claimed we were having a snowball fight. I just went with it, because that’s what you have to do here. Sometimes frosty or icy is all you get.

And it was a good thing we enjoyed it, because the next day we were back to normal. But it hasn’t been very rainy this month at all, so for that I am extremely thankful.

In other winter news, our first Christmas on the farm is only a couple of days away now and we’ve been busy making it feel very festive inside the farmhouse. We’ve gathered greenery and put up the tree and strung lights and made treats and listened to more Christmas songs than is probably good for a person. But we are happy. We are excited. Christmas doesn’t feel like a chore this year!

Instead it feels, rightly, like something we’ve waited a very long time for, indeed.

Thanks for sticking with me through all of this. It means so much knowing that you’re out there cheering us on and following along on all the adventures we’ve had so far, and all those to come.

Cheers to a wonderful new year, a happy winter and a merry Christmas to you all!

