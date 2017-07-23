Lazy Potatoes

I didn’t plant any potatoes this year, much to my chagrin. The spring was much too wet, and we didn’t have anywhere to store a potato harvest, anyway. I’ve got big plans for next year’s potato planting, but this year it just made more sense not to grow any.

That doesn’t mean I haven’t harvested any potatoes this year, though!

We planted a lot of potatoes last year, and in the mad rush that was harvesting we apparently forgot a few. Those forgotten potatoes somehow, miraculously, made it through the wettest winter on record without rotting, and then started making new potatoes!

In the ensuing months we rototilled over them; we mowed down their greens instead of mounding them up; we may have even covered them with tarp at some point in a futile attempt to kill off the weeds.

And yet, walking through the garden one afternoon, distracted by thoughts of fall planting, what should my feet accidentally kick up but little red potatoes! Potatoes that were practically pushing themselves out of the ground.

There were just enough good ones to make a delicious potato salad!

Next year I’ll be back to planting potatoes, since I’ll have a place to cure and store them. But for now, thank goodness for last year’s potatoes. A gift that just keeps on giving.

