Windows and Tubs

0718 dining area0718 avery0718 iris

The windows are in, the roof is on, the plumbers are setting pipe and installing the tubs and showers as we speak.  The heating and the siding should also be done by the end of the week, and then it’s the electricians turn!

It’s hard to believe how fast it’s all coming together.  Every time we walk in there it looks more like a house.  The skeleton of a house, granted, but a house nonetheless.

4 thoughts on "Windows and Tubs

