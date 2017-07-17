Getting a puppy in the summer was certainly a good idea, weather-wise.

Sanity-wise, maybe not.

I feel like a frayed wire.

Jasper is on graveyard shift for the fourth or fifth summer in a row. He’s constantly tired when he’s awake and, more often than not, falls asleep for a quick nap in the morning before going to sleep for the “night” in the afternoon. So, he’s out.

The girls are at my feet, constantly. They are bickering, constantly. High-pitched shrieks of “I’m telling mom!” ring throughout the house, constantly. Screeches. Howls of outrage tempered only temporarily with good-natured sibling camaraderie. And then back to brawling.

And, then, the puppy. Doing all the things puppies do. Barking, chewing, biting, running, chewing, chewing, chewing, peeing, pooping, eating, running, barking, growling, nipping, chewing, running, peeing. On and on and on.

I feel like I alone am doing all the parenting and puppying around here. I am in charge of teaching and correcting all these young creatures from the time I get up to the time I go to sleep. And all the time in between that, too. I am so tired, some physically but mostly mentally and emotionally, that I just feel completely drained. Empty. I have nothing in my reserves right now and when Jasper or the girls come to me for something, as they inevitably do, for sympathy or affection or whatever, I just have nothing to give.

If I were a good mom and a good blogger, this is where I would write some uplifting thoughts about this season of my life. But right now I feel like neither of those things. Right now I am neither of those things.

Right now I am simply trying to get through yet another day.

